Twenty-six-fight veteran Francisco Trinaldo reacts after receiving UFC release: “We feel a bit offended”

Twenty-six-fight veteran Francisco Trinaldo is reacting following receiving his UFC release.

Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo (28-9 MMA) had won 5 of his last 7 fights in the Octagon, most recently meeting and being defeated by Randy Brown (16-4 MMA) by unanimous decision this past October.

Trinaldo made his UFC debut back in 2012 at UFC 147 and fought both as a lightweight and welterweight during his tenure.

After completing his UFC contract this past October, Trinaldo wasn’t re-signed by the promotion.

It was during a recent interview with ‘MMA Fighting‘ that Trinaldo reacted to his recent UFC release saying:

“It was good for as long as it lasted. We feel a bit offended, but it’s also good to me because it gives me more energy to train. Not that I was tired of fighting in the UFC, but … it’s good that I’m going to fight for other promotions now, meet other people. MMA is only growing, so let’s leave that feeling in the past.”

As for what is next for the 44-year-old Brazilian, he’s not opposed to looking at the PFL:

“We think about that (PFL) tournament, four fights a year, but when I fight, I do it for love. It’s good that I get paid to fight and put on that show, so that’s also a good option to think about the future. Not every promotion pays a million. We’re fighting for a long time, so that’s a good promotion to consider.”

Obviously Trinaldo is disappointed and offended by the UFC’s decision to release him but is assuring fans he’s going to continue to fight.

Do you agree with the UFC’s latest decision to release Francisco Trinaldo? Would you like to see him reemerge in the Professional Fighters League (PFL)?

