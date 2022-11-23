Former UFC fighter Aaron Brink, the father of the Colorado Spring Club Q shooter, speaks out: “We’re Mormons, we don’t do gay”

Former UFC fighter Aaron Brink has spoken out regarding his son’s involvement in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting.

Over the weekend, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich reportedly opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQ nightclub was holding a dance party on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The attack resulted in the death of five people with 26 injured, including the suspect Aldrich.

In the hours and days following, it was revealed that his father, Aaron Brink, is a former MMA fighter and pornographic actor.

Brink competed against the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem and Travis Browne during his career. The 48-year-old competed at BKFC 3 in October 2018, losing via knockout to Mike Bissett. His final MMA bout, as of this writing, was in June 2019.

A local news station in his home down in San Diego caught up with Brink yesterday.

Former UFC fighter Aaron Brink, father of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooter speaks out. "We're Mormons, we don't do gay." pic.twitter.com/4jJNspwV12 — Al Zullino (@phre) November 23, 2022

Brink noted that he thought his son had committed suicide until six months ago. In the piece, he gave a series of answers when asked about his son’s upbringing and the incident as a whole.

“I thought he was dead, I mourned his loss.”

“Mormons don’t do gay, we don’t do gay. There’s no gays in the Mormon church. We don’t do gay.”

Brink speaks out

“There’s no excuse for going and killing people. If you kill people, there’s something wrong.”

“Life is so fragile and it’s valuable. Those people’s lives were valuable, you know? They’re good people, probably. It’s not something to kill people over. So, I’m sorry that I let my son down.”

There has subsequently been a great deal of outrage for the remarks and the stance of Brink from members of the mixed martial arts community.

Here at BJPENN.com, we would like to send our condolences to all of those affected by this tragedy.