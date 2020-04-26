Videos | Top 5 Submissions: UFC 21 – UFC 30

Check out videos of the top five submissions from UFC 21 to UFC 30, featuring the UFC debut of heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski.

In our latest series here at BJPenn.com, we look at the “Top 5 Submissions” of each block of 10 UFC events. Today’s edition in the series takes a closer look at the best submissions from UFC 21 to UFC 30, taking place from 1999 to 2001. Keep in mind there are other submissions deserving of the list, but we had to choose just five. Take a look at the list below.

UFC 25: Murilo Bustamante def. Yoji Anjo via arm-triangle choke, R2 0:31

In one of the earliest-record uses of an arm-triangle choke in the Octagon, Murilo Bustamante tapped out Yoji Anjo at UFC 25 in April 2000 in his UFC debut. Bustamante was one of the pioneers of the early days of MMA history and had an underappreciated UFC career, which included winning the middleweight title against Matt Lindland at UFC 37.

UFC 28: Andrei Arlovski vs. Aaron Brink via armbar, R1 0:55

In just his fifth pro fight, a 21-year-old Andrei Arlovski made his UFC debut when he took on veteran Aaron Brink at UFC 28 in November 2000. There was plenty of hype behind Arlovski coming over from Russia, and he was able to make quick work of Brink with a first-round submission. Five years later and Arlovski was the UFC champion, and 20 years later he’s still fighting in the UFC, which is incredible. Brink, meanwhile, continues to fight on the California regional MMA scene while also having a second career as a porn actor.

UFC 29: Tito Ortiz def. Yuki Kondo via neck crank, R1 1:51

One of the most legendary fighters in MMA history, Tito Ortiz took on Yuki Kondo at UFC 29 in December 2000, and it ended with him finishing the fight with a vicious neck crank. This fight demonstrated Ortiz at his best, as he used his trademark wrestling and ground-and-pound to get Kondo in position for the tapout finish. Ortiz wound up having one of the best careers of any fighter in UFC history and this was him in his absolute prime.

UFC 29: Dennis Hallman def. Matt Hughes via armbar, R1 0:20

Matt Hughes is a UFC Hall of Famer and one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, but one man who had his number was Dennis Hallman. In October 1998, Hallman submitted Hughes via guillotine choke in Extreme Challenge. Two years later at UFC 29 in December 2000, Hallman once again submitted the Pat Miletich-trained Hughes, this time with an armbar. 20 years later and we can look back at how Hughes went on to become the long-time UFC welterweight champion while Hallman was nothing more than a journeyman.

UFC 30: Elvis Sinosic def. Jeremy Horn via triangle armbar, R1 2:59

Finally, we have Elvis Sinosic in his UFC debut taking on Jeremy Horn at UFC 30 in June 2001. Horn was one of the most accomplished fighters in the sport at the time and Sinosic was making his Octagon debut coming off of a loss to Frank Shamrock in Japan. Despite the edge in experience going to Horn, Sinosic was able to finish him in the first round. It turned out to be the only win of Sinosic’s UFC career, as he lost his next six fights.

