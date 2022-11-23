Stipe Miocic pens heartfelt message following the passing of his father

Stipe Miocic shared a heartfelt message after his father passed away.

Miocic took to Instagram to reveal his dad passed away on Sunday and penned a long message about his dad. The former UFC heavyweight champion thanked everyone for their messages and shared some memories of his father.

“This took a little bit to write this, I didn’t want to post about it, but I want everyone to know… my father passed away this past Sunday and I appreciate all of the text, calls and prayers. Dad you were a boisterous, stubborn, opinionated, “told everyone how you felt” kinda guy.. which I definitely got from you haha.. in the same breath, you were the most soft, gentle loving man (got that from you as well). You cared for others and fiercely protected your family…,” Miocic wrote.

“I appreciate having you for the 40 years I’ve been alive. You may have been half way across the world, but you were always there,” Stipe Miocic continued. “Just talking with you & you making sure you showed the kids your cat on FaceTime (even though I was trying to have a serious convo with you) were the best memories… I know your up there, being difficult Of course.. so you can be comfortable & watch over us… we love you so much, B, Danielle, Jelica, the kids (aydin, meelah, mateo) Ryan & myself… thank you for being you. Your kids wouldn’t be who they are today if it weren’t for you…

“I don’t like sharing personal things on social media, but it’s important to remember & celebrate his life and what a wonderful man he was…Rest in peace and I know you’ll be watching over us. Love you Dad,” Miocic concluded.

Stipe Miocic hasn’t fought since UFC 260 in March of 2020, where he suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou and lost the heavyweight title. Prior to that, he had earned back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier to reclaim and defend the heavyweight title.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stipe Miocic and his family during this difficult time.