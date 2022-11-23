Anthony Smith explains why Conor McGregor pulling out of the USADA testing pool “bothers the f**k” out of him: “There’s only one reason you would do that”

Anthony Smith doesn’t like how Conor McGregor pulled out of the USADA testing pool.

After McGregor broke his leg in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier and began his rehab, it was revealed he wasn’t getting tested by USADA. After people began asking questions, it was revealed the Irishman withdrew from the testing pool.

Immediately, many wondered why McGregor would pull out of the testing pool and Smith, believes there is only one reason why he would pull out of the testing pool.

“It bothers the f**k out of me. Like that, he pulled himself out of the USADA pool. There’s only one reason you would do that,” Smith said on the Believe You Me podcast (via Sportskeeda). “He’s looking jacked as shit. You keep seeing videos of him flexing in front of mirrors and screaming. And he’s huge. He healed really fast. Like, really fast. [Chris] Wiedman still hasn’t. I talked to Wiedman today, he’s still having struggles.”

Smith coming off loss to Ankalaev

Although Conor McGregor is out of the testing pool, it is likely he will fight again so he will have to go back into the pool. Yet, when he does, he will need six months of testing before he can fight and will no doubt be tested often after he left the pool for no reason. When he does fight, however, is also uncertain but many believe he will fight in 2023.

As for Anthony Smith, he’s coming off a TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 in a fight he hurt his ankle in. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak as he had beaten Ryan Spann, Jimmy Crute, and Devin Clark. ‘Lionheart’ is currently on a fifth at light heavyweight and does not have his next fight booked.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith on Conor McGregor pulling out of the USADA testing pool?