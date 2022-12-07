Fighting Alliance Championship has barred James Krause from cornering or attending FAC 17 due to UFC betting scandal

Fighting Alliance Championship has banned James Krause from cornering or attending their FAC 17 event on Friday.

The regional show takes place in Missouri and was airing on Fight Pass with the events being called James Krause’s FAC. However, due to the batting scandal involving Krause and that the investigation is still ongoing, Fight Pass has removed the event from their schedule.

Along with that, the promotion has banned Krause and made it clear he has nothing to do with the promotion.

Joe Wooster, a licensed matchmaker in Missouri and co-founder of FAC, told ESPN that Krause will have nothing to do with FAC 17.

FAC distances itself from Krause

“James is not any part of our ownership group,” Wooster said when reached by phone. “He’s not the licensed promoter, not the licensed matchmaker. Just like every promotion in the Midwest, we use a bunch of his fighters. But he’s in no way, shape or form involved in the event. I know that the UFC kind of branded it James Krause’s FAC, and that’s just kind of what they do to extend their audience. They always try to associate a fighter with a promotion. That’s where James kind of got his involvement.”

According to the report, Krause helped start the FAC in 2012. When he started it, it was known as Kansas City Fighting Alliance, and his name has been used to promote the organization for a decade. However, FAC is distancing itself from Krause, who in November had his license suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Association while an investigation into suspicious betting patterns on one of his fighter’s bouts remains.

At FAC 17, three fighters that James Krause trains are set to compete including former UFC fighter Gina Mazany. Along with that, Gauge Young and Alexa Culp will also fight at FAC 17 on Friday.

