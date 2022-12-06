Anthony Smith dismisses Conor McGregor’s chances against Dustin Poirier in fourth fight: “He wasn’t really in either of those last two fights”

UFC commentator Anthony Smith doesn’t believe Conor McGregor will have much success in a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’ last July at UFC 264. In that outing, the Irishman broke his leg in the final seconds of round one, handing him the TKO defeat. The loss was the second straight to Poirier for McGregor. The Irishman previously defeated the Louisana native in their first meeting in 2014.

Since then, the former UFC dual-weight champion has been out of action. However, he’s currently aiming for a 2023 return and has been training for some time. McGregor notably withdrew from the USADA testing pool earlier this year, which could complicate his return.

Whenever Conor McGregor does return, a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier isn’t off the table. Recently, the two men have gone back and forth on Twitter, sparking discussions that they could fight next. In the event that they do clash, don’t expect Anthony Smith to pick the Dublin native to be victorious.

On the Believe You Me podcast, ‘Lionheart’ previewed the possible quadrilogy matchup. During the discussion with Michael Bisping, Smith opined that McGregor wasn’t really competitive in his last two fights with Poirier. For that reason, the former title challenger is rolling with the Louisana native.

“I don’t want to pull back the curtain too far here Mike. But, we all know the price tag that probably comes with a Conor McGregor fight,” Smith stated on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast. “So you can say all you want, ‘Oh, I don’t want it.’ I love Dustin Poirier. I love everything he stands for, Dustin’s full of sh*t. He’s going to take that paycheck any chance he gets, and I’m here to watch it. I’ll buy it, and I’ll put money in his pocket. I’m here for it, just for the buildup.”

He continued, “He wasn’t really in either of those last two fights. I’m a huge Dustin Poirier mark. I’ll buy everything he sells, I’ll watch any fight he’s in, but taking my biases out of it, he’s just better. It’s just a fact. [The leg break] is a built-in excuse… It’s like the Nate Diaz cut in the Masvidal fight. It’s very similar, he was going to lose anyways.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see a fourth fight? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!