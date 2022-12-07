Paddy Pimblett takes a shot at the “bums” calling him out: “Half these lightweights must have posters of me on their wall”

Paddy Pimblett isn’t surprised he’s being called out by so many fighters.

When Pimblett signed with the UFC in 2021 he made it clear he was going to be a big star. He was comparing himself to Conor McGregor and in his fourth fight with the promotion, he’s set to be in the co-main event of UFC 282 against Jared Gordon.

Pimblett has taken the UFC by storm. But, as he continues to work his way up the ranks and gains popularity, the more he continues to get called out. With that being the case, he’s decided to sound off on the bums that have been calling him out.

“I respect Conor (McGregor) he’s done so much for this sport but he’s the fight that everybody wants. Just like every other lightweight wants to fight me now, everyone is talking about me,” Pimblett said to ESPN. “In Conor’s words, I am red panty night for all these bums. Half these lightweights must have posters of me on their wall because they don’t shut up about me. It’s embarrassing, lad. Some of them don’t stop going on about me on social media. You’re like lad, go and do something with your life, stop talking about me to get some publicity.”

Although Paddy Pimblett is getting tired of lightweights calling him out, as he continues to win and be a bigger name, fighters will want the scrap even more. Yet, he knows he is the A-side and the big payday for many lightweights not in the rankings, which is why they call him out.

Pimblett is 3-0 in the UFC and is looking to go 3-0 in 2022 at UFC 282 when he faces Gordon. In his debut, he scored a KO win over Luigi Vendramini and then submitted Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

