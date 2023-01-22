Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers.

Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.

A slew of MMA fighters took to social media to express appreciation to Teixeira for a career that ends with a pro MMA record of 33-9. Here are some of the tweets, which have overwhelming support for Glover Teixeira.

Glover Teixeira placed his gloves in the center of the Octagon after an epic battle at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/InEUwZPtnJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 22, 2023

You had an amazing career @gloverteixeira 👏🏽 I’m lucky enough to have been around you. #Legend — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 22, 2023

“Thank you @gloverteixeira and @ShogunRua. #Legends.”

“Good Work Kid @JamahalH. You Earned It. Stay Focused. Excellent Effort @gloverteixeira. Nothing But Respect Sir. #TakesBallsToDpWhatWeDo.”

Well it has to come at sometime, and that time has come for my friend @gloverteixeira You my friend are the epitome of a warrior. Yes you are too tough for your own good, but you have always been that way! Congratulations on an amazing career. You will always be a champion — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) January 22, 2023

“Incredible career @gloverteixeira a true legend #UFC283.”

“Thank you @gloverteixeira. Legend personified.

One of the best to ever do it at Light Heavyweight! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

You’re a legend Glover enjoy your retirement your deserve… champions never die!!! #mma #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 22, 2023

Glovers the man❤️ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

