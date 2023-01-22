x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira an...
MMA NewsGlover TeixeiraUFC

Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Fernando Quiles

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers.

Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.

A slew of MMA fighters took to social media to express appreciation to Teixeira for a career that ends with a pro MMA record of 33-9. Here are some of the tweets, which have overwhelming support for Glover Teixeira.

“You had an amazing career @gloverteixeira. I’m lucky enough to have been around you. #Legend.”

“Thank you @gloverteixeira and @ShogunRua. #Legends.”

“Good Work Kid @JamahalH. You Earned It. Stay Focused. Excellent Effort @gloverteixeira. Nothing But Respect Sir. #TakesBallsToDpWhatWeDo.”

“Well it has to come at some time, and that time has come for my friend @gloverteixeira. You my friend are the epitome of a warrior. Yes you are too tough for your own good, but you have always been that way! Congratulations on an amazing career. You will always be a champion.”

“Incredible career @gloverteixeira a true legend #UFC283.”

“Thank you @gloverteixeira. Legend personified.

“One of the best to ever do it at Light Heavyweight! #UFC283.”

“You’re a legend Glover enjoy your retirement you deserve… champions never die!!! #mma #ufc.”

“Glover’s the man.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJiri Prochazka sends video message to Jamahal Hill following his title-earning win at UFC 283
Next articleBrandon Moreno reacts after Brazilian fans pepper him with drinks following his title win at UFC 283
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv