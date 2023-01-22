Brandon Moreno reacts after Brazilian fans pepper him with drinks following his title win at UFC 283

Newly minted UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno has responded to fans trying to pelt him with garbage following his third-round TKO victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283.

Moreno and Figueiredo shared the Octagon for the fourth time at UFC 283 this past Saturday night. Moreno landed a hook that badly swelled Figueiredo’s eye. The Octagon-side doctor took a look at the eye and determined that Figueiredo should not continue, and the fight was stopped before the fourth round could begin.

Fans inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil were not happy, as those in attendance seemingly believed Moreno poked Figueiredo in the eye, which replays showed was not the case. Regardless, Moreno was rushed to the backstage arena by security, as fans were throwing drinks toward the new UFC Flyweight Champion.

“I think that’s why the people were like very angry at the end, maybe,” Moreno told reporters during the UFC 283 post-fight press conference.

Brandon Moreno said he saw the replay and thinks perhaps fans thought he poked Figueiredo because he pushed the side of his opponent’s face with his hand, but his fingers never went in his eye.

“The Assassin Baby” went on to admit he relished in the angry crowd tossing beverages his way.

“It was funny,” Moreno said. “Even I wasn’t expecting that. I think at the end, the people will be very happy with my performance, but I don’t know. I was just trying to enjoy the moment. It was crazy how all the bodyguards were around me. They’re pushing me, I throw the belt to the floor … It was fun.”