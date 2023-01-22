Jiri Prochazka sends video message to Jamahal Hill following his title-earning win at UFC 283

Jiri Prochazka has reacted to Jamahal Hill’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship win.

This past Saturday night, Hill competed against Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound gold. Hill turned in a one-sided performance that earned him the unanimous decision victory and a piece of UFC hardware for the first time in his pro MMA career.

After the fight, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Prochazka, took to social media to respond to Hill’s victory, and he made it clear that he’s looking to get the title back.

Jamahal Hill hasn’t been shy in expressing interest in a showdown with Prochazka. During an interview with TMZ Sports before his big title win, Hill said he’s ready to put Prochazka’s skills to the test.

“From the consensus that I’ve been hearing a lot of, it’s I ‘don’t deserve the title shot.’ I think even Jiri said that which is crazy as hell to me because he only had like 2 wins and he got a title shot. That’s weird, know what I’m saying?

“I’ve wanted the Jiri fight for years. I’m hearing his shoulder isn’t as bad as they thought it was. He can be back by the summer. S**t, run that. That’s a thousand percent what I want. I’ve been ready to show him the levels to even the style that he thinks he’s good at.”

Jiri Prochazka relinquished the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship due to a shoulder injury. He was expected to put the gold on the line against Teixeira in a rematch at UFC 282 back in December 2022 before the injury.