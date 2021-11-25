Ex-UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin arrested for allegedly urinating in Las Vegas casino hallway, punching a security guard

Ex-UFC fighter, Anthony Rocco Martin was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A police report obtained by MMA Junkie among other outlets shows Martin was arrested on Nov. 20 for allegedly urinating on a casino floor and punching a security guard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The arrest was first reported by 8 News Now Las Vegas.

According to the report, Martin was getting hostile towards the security guard who questioned the fighter and asked for ID, after he caught the former UFC fighter allegedly urinating in a casino hallway. While the security guard was confronting Anthony Rocco Martin, the American punched the security guard in the throat. He was arrested at 1:30 a.m.

Once Martin was arrested, the police officer claims the ex-UFC fighter became very agitated and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He also added that Martin “stated he was racially profiled and wrongfully arrested.” He is now facing misdemeanor charges of battery and engaging in lewd/dissolute conduct in a public place and will be in court on January 19.

Anthony Rocco Martin (17-6) has not fought since UFC 250 in June of 2020 where he suffered a decision loss to Neil Magny. It was the last fight of his UFC contract and they agreed to part ways. The 31-year-old fought 15 times in the UFC where he compiled a record of 9-6. He also started his UFC tenure out at lightweight.

In his UFC career, Martin beat the likes of Jake Matthews, Ryan LaFlare, Alex White, and Ramazan Emeev among others. His losses came to the likes of Demian Maia, Leonardo Santos, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Since his departure from the UFC, he has been dealing with health issues and never signed with a promotion or was booked for a fight.

What do you make of Anthony Rocco Martin being arrested for allegedly urinating in a casino hallway and punching a security guard?