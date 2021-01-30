Anthony Rocco Martin becomes latest fighter to exit UFC roster

Anthony Rocco Martin has become the latest fighter to exit the UFC roster as he announced on Friday he has parted ways with the organization.

Martin has been in the UFC since 2014, racking up a winning record of 9-6 in the world’s leading MMA promotion. He told MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King that he and the UFC decided to mutually part ways after wrapping up the final fight of his contract with a decision loss to Neil Magny at UFC 250. That fight happened back in June, but the UFC recently revealed it was purging 60 fighters from the roster. It sounds like Martin didn’t make the cut, but the veteran said he’s looking forward to free agency.

“I am excited for what the future holds. I’m ranked 22 on Tapology. I feel like I am entering my prime and can’t wait for a new home. I want to find a place that I can compete to be a world champion and push to be the best in the world,” Martin said.

Martin (17-6) made his professional MMA debut in 2012 and won the first eight fights of his career before getting signed to the big show. Known as “Tony Martin” back then, the American lost his first two fights in the UFC to Rashid Magomedov and Beneil Dariush before picking up his first win in the Octagon over veteran Fabricio Camoes at UFC 179. After going 4-4 overall as a lightweight, Martin then moved up to 170lbs in 2018, and he had a lot of success in the weight class, going 5-2 overall.

However, following a loss to Magny at UFC 250, the promotion and Martin decided it was best to go separate ways. After spending the last seven years in the Octagon, Martin now enters free agency at age 31 and the American Top Team product should have plenty of suitors, including Bellator, PFL, and likely many more.

