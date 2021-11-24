Former UFC fighter Luis Pena arrested for third time since June, faces battery charges

Luis Pena has been arrested again, marking the third time he has been arrested since June.

According to Broward County, Fla. online arrest records, which was brought to light by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, the former UFC lightweight in Pena is facing four misdemeanor charges: battery, criminal mischief, battery causing bodily harm, and touching or striking battery or domestic violence. The 28-year-old is currently being held at Paul Rein Detention Center in Pompano Beach, Fla. No bond has been set.

As mentioned, this is the third time Pena has been arrested since June. The first time was on June 19 as he was arrested felony charges of robbery, battery, and criminal mischief. The second incident then happened took place in October where he was arrested and jailed in Deerfield Beach, Florida on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and battery. He was booked at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Following the second arrest, the UFC released Luis Pena from his contract and they made it clear they hope he gets the help he needs.

“UFC is aware of the disturbing allegations concerning the recent arrest of Luis Pena,” the UFC said in a statement. “Mr. Pena has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse issues and the organization has on multiple prior occasions attempted to help him get professional treatment. At this time, UFC believes Mr. Pena needs to deal with the health and legal issues in front of him, and consequently has informed Mr. Pena’s management that his promotional agreement has been terminated.”

Luis Pena is currently 9-3 as a pro and last fought back in April where he beat Alexander Munoz by split decision. The TUF 27 competitor was 5-3 inside the Octagon with wins over Munoz, Steven Peterson, Matt Wiman, Steve Garcia, and Richie Smullen. His losses came at the hands of Mike Trizano, Khama Worthy, and Matt Frevola.