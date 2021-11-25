Dan Hooker eyes fight with Korean Zombie if he does return to featherweight

Dan Hooker already has his eyes on a possible opponent if he does indeed drop back down to featherweight.

Hooker recently revealed he was thinking of dropping down to 145lbs and did a test cut where he made the weight with ease. Now, after the test cut was successful, he says it’s a very real possibility his next fight is at featherweight as he says it’s time to start doing what the rest of the fighters are doing and that is cutting weight.

“For one, it’s just an advantage that I haven’t been capitalizing on if I’m being honest,” Hooker said on The MMA Hour. “There’s a number of advantages that I haven’t been capitalizing on, but that’s just one of them. So it’s kind of moving forward and learning from the past. You have to make adjustments for the future and that’s just one of them. Getting back, working with my team, that travel opening up to the world. I’m excited for the future. I feel like featherweight is the weight class that I can really thrive at and it’s a weight class where I can really capitalize on all of my advantages.

“On the same turn I get to get back to New Zealand and in the future I’ll be training and going into fights with a full camp,” Hooker continued. “Traveling with my full coaching staff and then competing at a weight class that I feel pretty content with and pretty comfortable with. So I’m definitely excited for the future.”

If Dan Hooker does indeed drop down to featherweight, the hope for the Kiwi is to fight Korean Zombie in his debut. He wants a big fight right away against a top guy and he believes Chan Sung Jung is just that.

“Head and shoulders, the No. 1 guy that I would love to get in there with would be The Korean Zombie,” Hooker said. “I would love throw down with ‘The Zombie.’ So I don’t know what the people were saying, that’s why I just put it out there, stepped on the scale, made the weight, and I feel like you just let the people decide. Whoever the people want to see me in there against will kind of convince the UFC. What everyone wants, everyone can get, but for me it would be head and shoulders The Korean Zombie.”

