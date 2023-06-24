Dana White plans to meet with ESPN to discuss UFC extension: “We’re going to start talking strategy and obviously our future together.”

By Zain Bando - June 24, 2023

The UFC intends to remain on ESPN for the forceable future

It appears the UFC and Dana White’s relationship with ESPN won’t be ending at any point soon.

Dana White

Although the $300 million-dollar per year contract is set to expire in 2025, reports from Sports Business Journal indicate the promotion’s intention to keep ESPN as its singular broadcast platform in the United States. The UFC previously called Fox Sports home from 2011-2018, this after a six-year stint with Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV) gave the UFC its mainstream appeal.

UFC president Dana White plans to meet with ESPN executives, including President Jimmy Pitaro, to hash out the UFC’s long-term plan and whether or not “The Worldwide Leader” is still the best fit for the WME-IMG brand. The meeting is scheduled for over dinner next month, but the location has not been made public at press time.

The deal began in Jan. 2019 and sees UFC events air 42 times per year across ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC, making its schedule a near every weekend ordeal. The UFC also runs its usual shoulder programming, including ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and DWCS, to go along with its weekly event calendar.

Dana White said he looks forward to meeting with ESPN to discuss how the MMA promotion still fits into its content delivery plan.

“We’re going to start talking strategy and obviously our future together,” White said in an exclusive to SBJ.

ESPN is pleased with the UFC as an essential business asset

It also appears that it isn’t just Dana White who’s pleased with the partnership either.

ESPN has grown alongside with it, as ESPN+ subscriptions have now increased by $3 per month since its launch four years ago, costing consumers $10 per month ($120 USD per year) to consume all its content. This price is only if a consumer opts to strictly purchase ESPN+ and does not apply to subscribers who bundle Disney+ and Hulu.

Just as much as the UFC intends to grow its brand, ESPN wants to ensure it does as well, according to Matt Kenny, who is the VP of Programming and Acquisitions for Pro Basketball and Combat Sports, Kenny said ESPN loves the UFC and believes in a similar vision as White, Ari Emmanuel and Patrick Whitesell, to help the organization grow.

The promotion’s next event is another “UFC Fight Night” installment July 1 from the UFC APEX, as Sean Strickland takes on Abus Magomedov in a middleweight five-rounder.

The card begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Should the UFC re-sign with ESPN? Let us know your thoughts, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Conor McGregor Artem Lobov

Conor McGregor calls out Artem Lobov for not returning to Russia: "Still in Ireland on benefits"

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria lists his lone stipulation for accepting a fight with Max Holloway

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Ilia Topuria is willing to fight former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway next on one condition.

Ilia Topuria, Josh Emmett, UFC Jacksonville, UFC
Josh Emmett

Pros react after Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville main featured a key featherweight contest between perennial contenders Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria
Josh Emmett

UFC Jacksonville Results: Ilia Topuria defeats Josh Emmett (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the featherweight main event between Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
Maycee Barber

Pros react after Maycee Barber TKO's Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville co-main featured a key women’s flyweight contest between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.

Maycee Barber

UFC Jacksonville Results: Maycee Barber destroys Amanda Ribas (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023
Justin Tafa, Austen Lane, UFC Jacksonville, Results
UFC

UFC Jacksonville Results: Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane ends in a no-contest (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

Neil Magny
Philip Rowe

UFC Jacksonville Results: Neil Magny defeats Philip Rowe

Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the featured prelim between Neil Magny and Philip Rowe.

Jon Anik, Ronda Rousey, UFC
Ronda Rousey

Jon Anik weighs in on the possibility of Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot in UFC return: "I didn't like that Henry Cejudo came back and cut the line"

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik is not a big fan of the idea of Ronda Rousey getting an immediate title shot should she return to the Octagon.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou takes issue with Dana White's comments to Pat McAfee on failed Jon Jones fight

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

Francis Ngannou was not impressed by the recent comments made by UFC President Dana White on the Pat McAfee show.