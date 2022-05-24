Eryk Anders reacts following controversial split decision loss to Park Jun-yong at UFC Vegas 55

Eryk Anders has given his thoughts following his controversial defeat at the hands of Park Jun-yong last weekend.

Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 55 card certainly turned a few heads with many fans and pundits alike disagreeing with some of the decisions that were made by the judges. One of the biggest examples of that came in the main event between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira, but beyond that, we also saw some controversy at middleweight as Park Jun-yong defeated Eryk Anders to open up the main card.

Daniel Cormier was one of many to call out the judges’ scorecards but ultimately, it’ll continue to stand.

Eryk Anders, meanwhile, put a really classy message up on social media as the 35-year-old prepares to get back on the horse.

“It is what it is… on to the next. Thank you guys for the love and support. #yaboi”

Anders was once considered to be a pretty hot prospect at 185 pounds, dating all the way back to early 2018. He was 10-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career heading into an encounter with Lyoto Machida, only for a split decision loss to set off a pretty notable chain reaction for the former football player.

His record now stands at 14-7 (1) and while he’s still a tough out for the majority of fighters in the division, you have to wonder whether his chance at becoming an elite member of the top 15 has been and gone.

Still, he was right to feel somewhat aggrieved here, and Park Jun-yong can consider himself somewhat fortunate to have earned his fourth win in his last five outings.

Who do you think was the rightful winner of this fight? Is there a chance Eryk Anders could still become a contender at middleweight, or light heavyweight, or has his time in the sun been and gone?