Daniel Cormier believes Holly Holm and Eryk Anders were robbed of wins at UFC Vegas 55: “Once again, it’s on the judges”

Commentator Daniel Cormier believes Holly Holm and Eryk Anders were robbed of wins at UFC Vegas 55 which took place on Saturday, May 21st at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The main card saw three split decisions which didn’t sit well with some fans, including former champ Daniel Cormier.

Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (14-6 MMA) lost to Ketlen Viera (13-2 MMA). It was a win for Viera via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

Junyong Park (14-5 MMA) defeated Eryk Anders (14-7 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Michel Pereira (27-11 MMA) ended up in the win column against Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in the welterweight co-main event.

In speaking on a video posted to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier had this to say (h/t MMAJunkie):

“This is where I don’t really understand what I’m watching in terms of the fight. Anders fight, Holm fight – both had so much control time against the side of the octagon that I don’t know how they are losing the fight.”

Continuing Cormier commented about Usman vs Masvidal, saying:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“And I think probably the most famous instance in which that happened was Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, the first fight. If there is no value in clinch control, then how did Kamaru win that fight so dominantly the first time he fought Masvidal? I’m not saying dominantly in terms of damage, I’m talking so dominantly across the scorecards. Because very few judges scored a round for Jorge Masvidal outside of Round No. 1. What they did was give value and give credit to Kamaru Usman for putting Jorge Masvidal in a position that he did not want to go to for extended periods of time. That is where I think the judging gets f*cked up a little bit.”

Continuing to speak about the judges, Daniel Cormier said:

“But once again, it’s on the judges. Once again, they keep on making these mistakes, I would think? Or we just don’t know what the hell we’re watching. … The Holm fight last night was wrong.”

“Last night was probably the most clear instance in which I felt like I did not know what I’m watching, I guess. Because I was on the wrong side of two fights that I thought were going one direction, and they didn’t.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Cormier asserted that two of the judges ‘got it wrong’ concerning the fights with Holly Holm and Eryk Anders.

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Holm and Anders were robbed?