Santiago Ponzinibbio issues statement following split decision loss to Michel Pereira at UFC Vegas 55: “I still have a lot to give”

Santiago Ponzinibbio has issued a statement following his defeat to Michel Pereira at the UFC Apex last weekend.

In what was easily the fight of the night for Saturday evening’s card, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira went to war in a really fun welterweight clash. Both men had some great moments throughout the course of the three rounds but ultimately, it was Pereira who did just about enough in the eyes of the judges to get a split decision nod.

There weren’t too many complaints regarding the result after the fact and instead, many were full of praise for the performance both men had put in.

Now, Ponzinibbio has released a statement via social media to note that he’s far from done at the elite level.

“Impotence for the result after so much preparation and dedication. There are no words to thank all your unconditional support, I want to tell you that your messages of encouragement are my fuel. I still have a lot to give, I will continue fighting for my dreams.”

Pereira has already looked ahead to his next target after seemingly calling out Jorge Masvidal, whereas Ponzinibbio won’t be sure of where his future lies just yet. The 170-pound division is quite easily one of the best in all of mixed martial arts and with so many potential opponents out there, it shouldn’t be too long before we see him back in the cage again.

Who knows, maybe somewhere down the line we’ll even be blessed with a rematch between these two studs.

What did you think of the fight between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira over the weekend? Do you think we’ll see the Argentine star back in the Octagon sooner rather than later? What do you think is going to be next for Pereira in the UFC?