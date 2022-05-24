Thiago Alves no longer under contract with BKFC, eyes a return to MMA

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves is no longer under contract with BKFC as he eyes a return to mixed martial arts.

Just a few months ago, Thiago Alves noted that he was interested in defending his BKFC middleweight championship against Mike Perry later this summer – perhaps as early as June. Alas, it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to happen, with an MMA return actually being more likely for Alves now at this stage of his career.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the 38-year-old went into more detail regarding his contract and what he wants from the next few years.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to happen at this point [facing Mike Perry],” Alves said. “I had surgery right after I became a champion and we were in talks within six or eight months for me to be able to compete again. Then Mike Perry came into the picture. I’m at a point of my career where I want big fights, fights that make sense, that are going to bring the most money for me and my family.

“And he comes in, does well, and I go out do a bunch of interviews to try and promote the fight. I knew that they had a venue set for (June 24), which is happening now. I thought that was going to be my fight against him. Unfortunately, that’s not the case and I’m Ok with it. I waited long enough. It’s been difficult because I’ve been very inactive and I don’t like that. I’m ready to walk away and explore what’s out there.”

“I don’t have a lot of time left,” Alves said. “I’m 38 years old right now. I feel phenomenal. I eat, sleep, breathe and eat inside American Top Team. It’s the best team in the world and I coach the best guys out there. So yeah, I just want to have fun at this stage of my life and close this amazing chapter on a high note.”

