Erin Blanchfield reacts to Jessica Andrade’s breast slip claim: “Sometimes when people lose like that, they have to try to find every little reason of maybe why”

Surging women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield picked up the biggest win of her UFC career last Saturday when she submitted Jessica Andrade.

Blanchfield (11-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since scoring an impressive first-round submission win over Molly McCann at November’s UFC 281 event. That victory had improved Blanchfield’s win streak to seven in a row, with four of those wins coming under the UFC banner.

As for Jessica Andrade (24-10 MMA), a former UFC strawweight champion, the Brazilian standout was looking to build off her sensational performance against Lauren Murphy at UFC 283.

The UFC Vegas 69 main event proved to be a coming out party for Erin Blanchfield. After proving she could go toe-to-toe with Andrade in the standup for the opening five minutes, the American promptly took the fight to the floor in round two where she locked-up a fight-ending submission hold (see that here).

It was considered by most to be a tremendous performance by the 23-year-old, however it did come with some slight controversy.

Shortly following the conclusion of the fight card, Jessica Andrade revealed she had last focus in the fight due to a wardrobe malfunction.

“This is not an excuse, but when she came for the takedown, I lost focus. Because when she moved in, she put her shoulder just under my top and my breast completely slipped out. I lost focus and forgot to counter,” Andrade explained.

“All I could think of was my breast. When I used my hand to put my breast back in the top, that’s when she was able to take me down. It’s all part of the game, though. It’s not an excuse. She really had a great gameplan. It wasn’t on purpose.”

While Andrade made it clear she was not trying to make excuses for the loss, Erin Blanchfield was asked to provide comments on Jessica’s claims during a recent interview with LowKick MMA.

“She didn’t say anything during the fight, and I didn’t really notice anything,” Blanchfield said (h/t MMAMania). “Maybe something kind of like slipped … I don’t really know. If she wanted to do something about it, she would have had to say something during the fight. So, it kind of just happened, you know?”

Blanchfield continued:

“I know sometimes when people lose like that, they have to try to find every little reason of maybe why. Let’s say worst case scenario the takedown was from that, her giving up her back completely and letting me just choke her without defending has nothing to do with what had happened maybe a minute before. So, I don’t really think it takes away from me.”

