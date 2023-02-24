Jake Paul reacts to Tommy Fury’s superhero-like physique ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul is reacting to Tommy Fury’s superhero-like physique ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Paul and Fury will finally collide inside of a boxing ring this Sunday at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The bout, which is being billed as ‘The Truth’, is scheduled for eight 3-minute rounds and will take place at a 185lbs limit.

Jake Paul, 26, will enter the ring sporting a perfect record of 6-0, his latest victory coming by unanimous decision over UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘The Problem Child’ had scored a thunderous knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch (see that here).

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury enters the squared circle in Saudi Arabia boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0. Four of the Brit’s eight career wins have come by way of knockout.

Now just three days away from their highly anticipated showdown, Jake Paul is taking aim at Tommy Fury’s impressive muscular physique.

‘The Problem Child’ took to Twitter with the following photo and caption insinuating his British opponent looks like a superhero.

3 DAYS TILL I FIGHT THE INCREDIBLE HULK!!! https://t.co/22If3b0Lmt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 23, 2023

“3 DAYS TILL I FIGHT THE INCREDIBLE HULK!!!” – Paul captioned the photos.

While Jake may be applauding (even if insinuating it as suspicious) Fury’s physique, ‘The Problem Child’ remains extremely confident that he will retire Fury on Sunday evening.

“Tommy, I hope you’ve enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it. You retire from boxing after this. You’re gonna be disowned by your family. You’re gonna go back to your mother’s maiden name. There’s nothing else that can save you. It is just me and you, mano a mano. Your brother’s not in the ring anymore with you. Your dad’s not in the ring with you anymore. Molly’s not in the ring with you anymore.”

