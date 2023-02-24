Jasmine Jasudavicius hopes to rebook Cortney Casey fight after UFC Vegas 70, focused on just beating Gabriella Fernandes not a 50k bonus

Jasmine Jasudavicius was disappointed when Cortney Casey withdrew from their UFC Vegas 70 fight.

Jasudavicius was set to face Casey this Saturday, but the veteran was forced to withdraw from the contest and was replaced by UFC newcomer Gabriella Fernandes. The news though was disappointing as the Canadian was eager to fight a well-known veteran.

“I mean that sucked. Cortney Casey has been in the UFC forever, she is a known girl so I wanted to make myself more known,” Jasudavicius said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I thought this was a great matchup and was good juice for the squeeze. But, she pulled out, I don’t know what happened and they told me this is the replacement.”

Once Casey was out of the fight, Jasudavicius was offered Fernandes – who is making her debut. When she got the name, the Canadian admits she didn’t know much about her but after studying her, she is expecting a good fight.

“Once we got the name, I sent it to my team and they did the research but I didn’t know about her before… She looks awesome and is solid everywhere. I’m not surprised the UFC picked her up,” Jasudavicius added.

Entering her fight at UFC Vegas 70, Jasmine Jasudavicius is well-aware that her opponent Gabriella Fernandes will try and grapple her. Yet, the Canadian is confident she has all the tools to win this fight.

“You never know where the fight will go. I don’t know, we will see, I don’t put too much thought into how the fight will go,” Jasudavicius said. “I will just fight one step at a time, maybe it will play out on the feet or on the ground… The game plan is to just get in there and win and not do any crazy shit. I feel like I got caught up with that last time. This one, I’m just focused on getting the win and not hunting for the 50k bonus.”

If Jasudavicius does get her hand raised, she hopes to rebook the Cortney Casey ASAP to have an active 2023.

“It definitely opens up a lot more doors. I’m hoping to be active this year, it’s a long way to the top and I’m here for a good time and not a long time… I don’t know what went on with Cortney but maybe she will be healed up by the time I’m ready to go again and we can get that matched up again,” Jasudavicius concluded.

Do you think Jasmine Jasudavicius will beat Gabriella Fernandes at UFC Vegas 70?