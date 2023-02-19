x
Erin Blanchfield explains why she accepted fighting Jessica Andrade on short notice at UFC Vegas 69

Fernando Quiles

UFC Vegas 69 winner Erin Blanchfield has explained why she accepted a fight with Jessica Andrade on short notice.

Blanchfield was scheduled to fight Taila Santos, but Santos was removed, and Andrade took her place. Blanchfield ended up scoring the second-round submission victory via rear-naked choke.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com before the fight, Blanchfield said she didn’t hesitate to accept the bout.

“I got a call from my manager that Taila’s husband was unable to get a visa, and she basically wasn’t going to fight if he couldn’t come, but Jessica Andrade was already willing to take the fight,” Blanchfield told MMA Fighting. “I was, ‘OK perfect.’ I still wanted to fight. I’m down to fight whoever. We just made that up super quick.

“I told my manager over the phone right away that I was good to go. He was like, ‘Do you want to talk to your coaches?’ And I will, but I know I’m taking this fight anyway. Because I know my coaches understand, too, they know I can beat anybody.

“There was no, ‘Do we want to take this? Do we not?’ No, we want to fight. I’ve been preparing for a fight, and I want that main event spot. I want to move up, so no hesitation.”

Erin Blanchfield has improved her pro MMA record to 11-1. She’s riding an eight-fight winning streak. Her lone defeat took place back in February 2019 when she dropped a split decision to Tracy Cortez. Blanchfield was the number 10-ranked UFC women’s flyweight before her UFC Vegas 69 clash with Andrade, but she will likely soar up the rankings when it updates.

