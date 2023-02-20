Video | Alexander Volkanovski shares post-fight meeting with Islam Makhachev: “You deserve one in Abu Dhabi. My turn to get booed”

Alexander Volkanovski has shared footage of a post-UFC 284 interaction he had backstage with Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 284, Alexander Volkanovski battled Islam Makhachev with the UFC lightweight championship on the line. It was a gruelling affair for both men and in the end, it was the star from Dagestan who managed to keep hold of the belt.

Some felt as if ‘The Great’ had done enough to get the nod. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, with many now calling for an immediate rematch between them.

Regardless of whether or not it happens, this serves as a great example of just how entertaining it can be when two pound-for-pound talents square off.

In a video released on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski and his team were seen going backstage to congratulate the champion.

Makhachev: “Short, but strong.”

Volkanovski: “Should we do it again? Abu Dhabi, you deserve one in Abu Dhabi. My turn to get booed.”

Volkanovski shoots his shot

Above all else, Alexander Volkanovski is a competitor. He’s been an athlete for his entire life and he gave it his all in Perth.

It’s no surprise that he’s calling for another crack at the king. Of course, he’s also still the featherweight champ, and he’ll need to go and defend the belt as soon as possible if he wants to avoid getting stripped.

In the lightweight division, there are a few contenders slowly starting to emerge. More than likely, the next challenger will be the winner of the upcoming clash between Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira.

Until then, Islam vs Volk 2 will have to wait.

Are you interested in seeing a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski? Do you think the result of the contest would be different and if so, why? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!