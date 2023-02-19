Dana White posts gnarly images of UFC Vegas 69 fighter Evan Elder’s cut (Graphic)

UFC President Dana White has unearthed up-close photos of Evan Elder’s cut, and it’s not a pretty sight.

This past Saturday night (February 18), UFC Vegas 69 emanated from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the featured preliminary bout, Elder took on Nazim Sadykhov in a lightweight tilt. The two had an exciting scrap that ended in the third round via doctor’s stoppage. Elder had a gnarly gash on his eyebrow during the fight, and the Octagon-side doctor had seen enough.

UFC President Dana White took to his Instagram Stories to post new images of Elder’s deep cut. In the caption, White wrote,” I was questioning the stoppage, I will STFU now.” You can scroll down for the images.

WARNING: Images are GRAPHIC (screencaps via MMAFighting).

It isn’t all bad news for Elder. He may have lost his bout and suffered a gruesome cut, but he did earn a “Fight of the Night” bonus for his efforts against Sadykhov. This was a $50,000 bonus. The official Twitter account of the UFC posted footage of Elder’s coach telling him he earned the bonus.

Your feel-good moment of #UFCVegas69 🥲 Evan Elder's coach telling him he received Fight of the Night pic.twitter.com/cZ8eTl1nLT — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

“Your feel-good moment of UFC Vegas 69. Evan Elder’s coach telling him he received ‘Fight of the Night.'”

With the loss to Sadykhov, Elder’s pro MMA record falls to 7-2. He’s now dropped back-to-back fights. In April of last year, Elder suffered his first pro MMA loss against Preston Parsons via unanimous decision. It was Elder’s UFC debut. Despite starting his UFC run 0-2, “The Phenom” appears to be in the company’s good graces given that he received a bonus.