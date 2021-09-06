Edson Barboza says he “can’t wait for the next war” following recent loss to Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35

UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza reacted following his recent third-round knockout loss to Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35.

Barboza suffered a tough loss to Chikadze when he was finished with strikes in the third round for his second loss as a featherweight at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 35 card. The 35-year-old Brazilian moved down to 145lbs last year and had gone 2-1 heading into this fight with Chikadze, so a win would have been huge for him. But he lost the fight in a devastating fashion and it’s hard to know what is going to happen next for Barboza given this was such a lopsided loss to Chikadze. He actually took about a week’s timeout from social media after the fight, but now it appears he is ready to get back into the limelight.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 35, Barboza reacted to his defeat to Chikadze. While some thought Barboza might take some time off after suffering such a rough beating in the fight, it appears the Brazilian is ready to get back into the cage soon.

Can’t wait for the next war! I’m ready for next battle!

Barboza is currently the No. 10 ranked featherweight in the UFC. Taking a look at the rankings, there are a couple of matchups in particular that make a lot of sense for “Junior.” A rematch with Ige, who is currently ranked one spot ahead at No. 9, seems to make sense for both men given Ige is coming off of a loss against Chan Sung Jung. Then behind Barboza in the rankings, there are fighters such as Sodiq Yusuff, Movsar Evloev, and Ilia Topuria who are all waiting for the chance to fight someone ranked higher than them.

What do you think is next for Edson Barboza following his knockout loss to Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35?