Anderson Silva calls Tito Ortiz boxing match “a tough fight,” but believes technique will prevail

Former UFC champion Anderson Silva called the Tito Ortiz boxing match “a tough fight,” but he believes his technique will prevail.

Silva takes on Ortiz this Saturday night on the Triller Fight Club card headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. The fight will be contested at a catchweight of 195lbs, meaning Silva will be going up 10lbs from his regular 185lbs weight class in MMA, while Ortiz will be cutting down 10lbs from his normal weight class of 205lbs. Although the Ortiz vs. Silva booking still seems a little bizarre on the surface, it is still a somewhat intriguing matchup between two legends of mixed martial arts, only this time it’s taking place in the ring.

Speaking to AG Fight ahead of his fight with Ortiz, Silva explained why he took the fight with Ortiz, and suggested that his technique will be able to prevail over Ortiz’s size.

“I was training and the company offered me this fight with Tito. I found it interesting and we will fight. I’m really happy with this fight. He has a lot of relevance in the sport, in MMA. In boxing, it’s something completely different, but it’s a new normal right? This opportunity for legends to face each other will be cool. Inside, anything is possible. He has no favorite until the fight is over. I think I’ll be able to put on a great show and bring joy to everyone,” Silva said.

“It’s a tough fight, Tito will probably be heavier than me. So what we’re hitting on is technique. In the fight you don’t have to get the knockout, he appears. So we are training a lot of technique, movement, guard repositioning, when to execute the movements, cut the ring. It will be important to, who knows, open up a hole for the knockout. This happens over time,” Silva said.

Do you think Anderson Silva or Tito Ortiz will win this weekend’s big boxing match?