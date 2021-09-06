Jorge Masvidal hopes Dana White ‘sends in the f*****g assassin’ to beat up Jake Paul: ‘I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls’

Jorge Masvidal is open to boxing both Logan and Jake Paul and he hopes Dana White would sign off on it.

Masvidal and Paul were friendly and even trained together before Jake boxed Ben Askren. Yet, when Jake Paul faced Tyron Woodley, “Gamebred” was backing Woodley and thought he would KO the brash YouTuber. Following that, Paul took shots at him and many wondered if they would ever box one another, which Masvidal is open to.

“I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls,” Masvidal said to ESPN. “If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes — if they put money in my pocket, of course I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like [the Pauls] is a bonus, man.”

One factor that is keeping Jorge Masvidal from boxing Jake Paul is the fact he is under UFC contract. In order for Gamebred to be able to box Paul, he would need the UFC to allow it, which many doubt will happen. Yet, the BMF champion believes Dana White would allow it as the UFC boss knows he would KO Jake Paul.

“UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible,” Masvidal said. “Dana doesn’t like those guys and Dana knows I’ll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. Maybe he does send in the f*****g assassin.”

For now, Jorge Masvidal is looking to return to the Octagon soon against anyone who gets him near a title shot. He’s coming off a KO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 for the welterweight title. Prior to that, he dropped a decision to Usman for the belt at UFC 251 on a fight he took on short notice.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal box Jake Paul?