Edson Barboza forced out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria

Edson Barboza has been forced out of his scheduled UFC Vegas 63 clash with Ilia Topuria, as per a report from MMA Fighting.

Within the context of entertaining fighters in mixed martial arts, there are very few warriors out there who have made as big of an impact as Edson Barboza. The Brazilian sensation has faced some of the best the UFC has had to offer over the years and through it all, he’s picked up some truly incredible wins to go alongside some unbelievably fun bouts.

- Advertisementss -

After going 2-3 since making the move down to flyweight, Barboza was ready to try and get back to winning ways when it was announced that he’d be battling the aforementioned Topuria.

Unfortunately, that contest will no longer be taking place on October 29 as was previously announced.

Edson Barboza injured, out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria https://t.co/4gCsOm2JsJ — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 28, 2022

- Advertisement -

The report indicates that Barboza has already undergone surgery to address the issue in question, but as of this writing, it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Topuria will be remaining on the card with a new opponent. With a month left to go before fight night, though, you’d think he’ll be feeling optimistic.

Topuria is 12-0 since turning pro and in his last two outings, he put on a real show to knock out Ryan Hall and Jai Herbert.

Given the state of the 145-pound division, we imagine there’s every chance these two could collide at some point down the road – especially given the UFC’s tendency to pit veterans against rising stars.

- Advertisement -

For now, however, fans will have to wonder what could’ve been as Barboza begins his road to recovery.

What do you think is going to be next for Edson Barboza upon his return? Will Ilia Topuria stay on the card and if so, who would you like to see him fight? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -