Nate Diaz shares footage of Dana White congratulating him after UFC 279 win: “This is always your f*****g house”

Nate Diaz shared a video of Dana White being in his locker room after his UFC 279 submission win over Tony Ferguson.

It was made clear that Diaz was fighting out his UFC contract when he took on Ferguson. Nate ended things on a high note as he got a fourth-round submission victory. After the win, Diaz said he would likely be leaving the UFC, but left the door open for a return down the road.

“All I know is it’s been a love-hate relationship with UFC for as long as I’ve been in this f*****g company,” Diaz said during his post-fight interview. “But I love UFC. I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you’re supposed to do it. Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. I’m going to go out there, take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I’m the best at that and then I’m going to be right the f**k back to get a motherf*****g UFC title. The best title in the world.”

Dana White also made it known that Diaz would be welcomed back in a heartbeat and it was confirmed in Nate Diaz’s YouTube vlog. He posted the final episode from UFC 279 on Tuesday and it showed Dana White in his locker room letting him know the UFC is Diaz’s house.

“Congrats. Good luck with everything, man. This is always your f*****g house. If you need anything whatever you need, it’s your house kid,” White said to Diaz with the Stockton native then told the UFC boss he wants to hang out with him soon.

Prior to the win over Ferguson, Diaz was on a two-fight losing skid as he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards and a doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

