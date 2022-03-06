UFC 272 Results: Bryce Mitchell defeats Edson Barboza (Highlights)

A key featherweight bout featuring Edson Barboza taking on Bryce Mitchell takes place on tonight’s UFC 272 main card from Las Vegas.

Barboza (22-11 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Giga Chikadze back in August. That setback had snapped a two-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, who had previously defeated Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos.

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell (15-0 MMA) will enter UFC 272 sporting a perfect professional record of 14 wins and no losses. ‘Thug Nasty‘ last competed in October of 2020, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili.

Round one of this men’s featherweight bout begins and Bryce Mitchell lands a kick on Barboza. The Brazilian fires back with a heavy low kick. Another inside low kick lands for Edson Barboza. Mitchell replies with a side kick to the body. Barboza just misses with a big right. Mitchell with a low kick. He looks to clinch but Barboza breaks free. Bryce lands a big right hand and Edson is down. He gets back up to his feet but Mitchell is all over him. He gets a double leg takedown and begins to work from full guard. Punches to the head and body from Mitchell. Two minutes and forty-five seconds remain in the opening round. Bryce Mitchell postures up and lands a big shot. The Las Vegas crowd begins to chant “USA, USA”. A pair of good right hands land for Mitchell. Ninety seconds remain. More ground and pound from Bryce. Edson fires back with a back fist to the face. He scrambles and gets back to his feet. Barboza with a nice shot to the body of Mitchell. He begins to press forward and just misses with a spinning back kick. He lands a follow up right hand and then leaps in with a flying knee that misses. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 272 featherweight contest begins and Edson Barboza lands a hard low kick to start. Bryce Mitchell shoots in and scores a quick takedown. He begins working from full guard. ‘Thug Nasty’ with some good shots to the body here. Three minutes remain here in round two. A big left hand lands for Mitchell. That cut open Barboza who is now bleeding around his left eye. Edson scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Mitchell stays on him and quickly drags him back down to the canvas. Bryce Mitchell is almost in mount now. He’s landing some hard short shots. Barboza is a bloody mess at this point. He is painting the mat as he leaks from his left eye. More big shots from Mitchell before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Edson Barboza lands a big kick. Bryce Mitchell appeared to slip there but he is quickly back to his feet. Mitchell ducks a punch and once again is able to take Barboza down to the floor. The Brazilian looks for an armbar but ‘Thug Nasty’ breaks free. The Arkansas native begins unloading ground and pound. He moves to half guard and begins dropping elbow.

Official UFC 272 Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

