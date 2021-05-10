Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Hermansson off UFC 262, rescheduled for UFC Vegas 27

A pivotal middleweight bout between Edmen Shahbazyan and Jack Hermansson will not happen this Saturday at UFC 262.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton and Adam Martin the fight is off UFC 262 and postponed one week to UFC Vegas 27 on May 22. It’s expected to serve as the co-main event. MMA reporter, Marcell Dorff was the first to report the news.

As of right now, the reason why the fight is moved a week is not known. But, the good news is, the fight is just moved one week to May 22. That card is headlined by a bantamweight fight between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font.

Edmen Shahbazyan is currently 11-1 as a pro and coming off his first career loss last August. The 23-year-old headlined the show against Derek Brunson and suffered a third-round TKO loss. Prior to the setback, he beat Brad Tavares by first-round KO, Jack Marshman by first-round submission, Charles Byrd by first-round TKO, and Darren Stewart by decision. He earned his way into the UFC with a first-round TKO win over Antonio Jones on the Contender Series.

Jack Hermansson, meanwhile, is coming off a decision to Marvin Vettori last December. In the fight before, he submitted Kelvin Gastelum in 78 seconds to return to the win column after being knocked out by Jared Cannonier.

With the removal of Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Hermansson, UFC 262 is now as follows:

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Mike Grundy vs. Lando Vannata

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Jamie Pickett vs. Jordan Wright

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Sean Soriano vs. Christos Giagos

