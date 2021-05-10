Michael Chandler shares prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 262: “He’s going to get his clock cleaned”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler shared his prediction for the Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 262: “He’s going to get his clock cleaned.”

Chandler steps into the Octagon for the second time this Saturday night when he fights Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title. For Chandler, he earned this title shot after being a champion in Bellator for the better part of 10 years and after scoring a knockout over Dan Hooker in his promotional debut at UFC 257. Although Oliveira is a tough matchup as the Brazilian is well-rounded and elite on the ground, Chandler is still confident that he will win this fight, and he’s excited to score another highlight-reel knockout.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Chandler predicted that he will land the knockout blow when he meets Oliveira next weekend at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas.

“I walk out into a packed arena in Houston, Texas, 19,000 red, white and blue-blooded Americans chanting my name, rooting for me. I go out there and I get in Charles Oliveira’s face immediately and he will realize and feel from the first exchange, from the pressure I put on him, he will immediately start to second guess himself. He will immediately start to overreact. He will immediately start to worry about his legs. I’ll go to his head. I’m going to go to his legs. I’m going to go to his body. I’m going to mix it up. A punch is going to land, he’s going to get his clock cleaned,” Chandler said.

“He’s going to wake up to the bright lights of me standing on top the cage about to get my hand raised and UFC gold around my waist. That’s how it’s going to go. I predict it’s going to be in the first round. Then I predict a phenomenal end to 2021 and then we’re going to carry this baby on for a couple of years.”

Who do you think wins the Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira main event at UFC 262?