Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler official for UFC 281

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler has been made official.

For months, Poirier and Chandler have been going back and forth with one another hoping a fight would happen. They were linked to facing one another at UFC 281 and now according to UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell – who told ESPN – the bout has been made official for the November pay-per-view card. The fight will also only be three rounds.

The two also got into it in the crowd at UFC 276 which will only add to the anticipation of the bout. It has been clear Chandler and Poirier do not like one another and both are looking to knock each other out.

Dustin Poirier (28-7 and one No Contest) hasn’t fought since December of last year in the main event of UFC 269 where he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Prior to that, he had back-to-back stoppage wins over Conor McGregor. ‘The Diamond’ also has notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Jim Miller, and Max Holloway.

advertisement - continue reading below

Michael Chandler (23-7) returned to the win column last time out with a KO win over Tony Ferguson to snap his two-fight skid. He had lost a decision to Justin Gaethje in the Fight of the Year and was knocked out by Charles Oliveria for the vacant lightweight strap. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker.

The main event of UFC 281 sees the middleweight title up for grabs as Israel Adesanya takes on Alex Pereira.

With the addition of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, UFC 281 is as follows:

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Mike Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Who do you think will win, Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler?

advertisement - continue reading below