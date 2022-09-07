Khamzat Chimaev open to fighting Nate Diaz and his team before UFC 279: “I have like 20 guys with me”

Khamzat Chimaev is open to fighting Nate Diaz and his entire team before they collide in the Octagon at UFC 279.

In the past we have seen Diaz’s team get into it at pre-fight press conferences, most notably the water bottle incident when he was facing Conor McGregor. For Chimaev, he says he wants that to happen ahead of UFC 279, as he says he brought 20 guys with him ready to fight before Saturday if need be.

“If they wanna fight before (Saturday), fuck the money, brother, I’m gonna fight with them. I love to fight,” Chimaev told ESPN (h/t MMAMania). “I’ve been born for war. I’m inside a warrior, don’t care. When the fights come, you don’t care about money or what’s behind it, just fight. If he wants to fight there with his team, I have like 20 guys with me. We’ll fight with all the teams, you know. I hope so. I would love if it happens, something crazy things there. His team is old, brother. My team is fresh. We kill this. His team almost handicapped, brother.”

Although Khamzat Chimaev is hoping for a pre-fight brawl against Nate Diaz and his team, it doesn’t seem like it will happen. It’s such a big fight for both men and the UFC, so security will be ready to break anything up to keep the fight on schedule.

Should Chimaev end up beating Diaz on Saturday at UFC 279, his next fight could very well be for UFC gold. Although he’s competing at 170lbs on Saturday, he has mentioned facing the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira for the middleweight belt, this if the UFC proceeds with booking Edwards-Usman 3. Regardless, Chimaev just needs to beat Diaz on Saturday and he’s in line for another big fight next time out.

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev wanting a pre-fight brawl against Nate Diaz’s team?