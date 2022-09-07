UFC Fighter Salaries: Kamaru Usman takes home top disclosed payout

Former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, took home the top disclosed payday from last month’s UFC 278 event.

Usman, (20-2 MMA) received a flat $500,000 for his fifth round knockout loss at the hands of Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) who pocketed a $350,000 purse and earned himself the UFC welterweight title. Although neither headliner was to receive a win bonus, the welterweights probably shared in the pay-per-view profits.

The disclosed salaries were obtained by ‘MMAFighting‘ after a freedom of information request to the commission, which regulated the event.

It should also be noted that Leon Edwards, Paulo Costa, Luke Rockhold and Victor Altamirano each took home $50,000 fight night bonuses.

According to salaries released by the Pete Suazo Utah Athletic Commission, Kamaru Usman earned the top disclosed payout from the event. The complete list of paydays for UFC 278 are listed below:

Main Card

Leon Edwards ($350,000 + no win bonus = $350,000) def. Kamaru Usman ($500,000)

Paulo Costa ($65,000 + $65,000 win bonus = $130,000) def. Luke Rockhold ($200,000)

Merab Dvalishvili ($99,000 + $99,000 win bonus = $198,000) def. Jose Aldo ($400,000)

Lucie Pudilova ($23,000 + $23,000 win bonus = $46,000) def. Wu Yanan ($20,000)

Tyson Pedro ($43,000 + $43,000 win bonus = $86,000) def. Harry Hunsucker ($12,000)

Preliminary Card

Marcin Tybura ($120,000 + $120,000 win bonus = $240,000) def. Alexandr Romanov ($36,000)

Jared Gordon ($47,000 + $47,000 win bonus = $94,000) def. Leonardo Santos ($44,000)

Sean Woodson ($24,000) vs. Luis Saldana ($14,000) – draw

Ange Loosa ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. A.J. Fletcher ($10,000)

Early Preliminaries

Amir Albazi ($16,000 + $16,000 win bonus = $32,000) def. Francisco Figueiredo ($14,000)

Aorigileng ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Jay Perrin ($12,000)

Victor Altamirano ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000)def. Daniel Lacerda ($10,000)

These figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as sponsorship incomes, pay-per view bonuses or discretionary post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed.

What do you think of the paydays the fighters rec’d from UFC 278? Are you surprised that Kamaru Usman received a disclosed payout of $500k?

