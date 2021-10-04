Dustin Poirier says Charles Oliveira contract is “signed, sealed, delivered”

Dustin Poirier says the Charles Oliveira contract for their UFC lightweight title fight at UFC 269 is now “signed, sealed, delivered.”

Poirier and Oliveira are set to meet in the main event of the UFC 269 pay-per-view card that is set to take place on December 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There have been rumors for weeks that this is the fight the UFC wanted to book, but it wasn’t made official until Sunday night when Poirier took to his social media and confirmed it.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered.⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 4, 2021

The UFC rankings currently feature Oliveira as the champion and Poirier as the No. 1 contender, so this is absolutely the correct fight to make for the belt. Oliveira has won his last nine fights in a row and he knocked out Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to win the vacant title. As for Poirier, he is coming off of three straight wins — two over Conor McGregor and one over Dan Hooker. Both Oliveira and Poirier are fighting at an elite level inside the Octagon right now, so they both absolutely deserve this UFC lightweight title fight main event. With so much intrigue surrounding the fight, look for the PPV to do well, too.

In addition to Poirier vs. Oliveira, UFC 269 also features two other title fights. The first is a trilogy bout between UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and his rival Deiveson Figueiredo. The other title fight sees UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes against Julianna Pena. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a stacked card, which makes sense considering it’s the last major PPV card of the year. With Poirier vs. Oliveira for the lightweight title on top and two title fights under it, UFC 269 can’t come soon enough.

