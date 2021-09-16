Justin Gaethje blasts “quitter” Charles Oliveira ahead of Dustin Poirier title fight at UFC 269

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje blasted “quitter” Charles Oliveira ahead of the Dustin Poirier title fight at UFC 269.

Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler at UFC 262 to become the new UFC lightweight champion, and he will put his belt on the line against Poirier at UFC 269 in December. Gaethje has been critical of Oliveira since he won the belt, as he didn’t believe that Michael Chandler should have been the one fighting for the vacant belt. With Gaethje now fighting Chandler at UFC 268, a win there could very well earn him a title shot against the winner of the Oliveira vs. Poirier fight. And if you ask Gaethje, that will be Poirier getting the win.

Speaking to UFC Unfiltered, Gaethje blasted Oliveira. He called the Brazilian a “quitter” and said that Poirier is going to beat him up when they meet at UFC 269. In fact, Gaethje is so sold on Oliveira being a quitter that he hopes to get the chance to fight him in the near future. For Gaethje, even though Oliveira has shown huge improvements in his game over the last few years, he won’t let him forget about all the times he folded in the Octagon.

“I’m in a great position, I don’t have to win eight in a row. I’ve got to win one in a row. So if he wins, I would love to fight Charles Oliveira, because I will show you what I’m saying. He’s a quitter. He is a quitter. He showed it to you in the Michael Chandler fight. At the end of the first round, he was not looking good, he didn’t want to be there. He doesn’t want to be there when it gets nasty. That’s just what I think, that’s my opinion. And Poirier is going to beat him up,” Gaethje said (via MMAFighting).

