Niko Price open to fight Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz following win at UFC Vegas 38

UFC welterweight fan favorite Niko Price says he is open to fighting either Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz following his latest win at UFC Vegas 38.

Price won a unanimous decision over Alex Oliveira in a main card welterweight battle that took place at this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. For Price, it was a much-needed win after going winless in his last three fights entering the contest. Following the fight, the fan favorite spoke to reporters and was asked who he wants to fight next. As far as Price goes, he’s down for another exciting fight for the fans, and he feels the Diaz brothers are perfect.

“I’m looking for a top 15 or just a big name, like one of these Diaz guys. I know they’re back and they’re always down to bang. I’m one of those bangers, too. I would like to classify myself with them,” Price said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Price has been ranked in the top-15 before, but it has been quite a while since he was a ranked fighter. While he wants to fight someone with a number beside their name, it’s possible he won’t get that shot at it. Since he’s only 1-1, 1 NC over his last three fights, it’s possible that Price will have to face someone unranked as well. Neither of the Diaz brothers is ranked in the top-15 right now, so it makes sense for Price to chase a fight after them. Right now, the plan is to heal up after the Oliveira fight, and then get back in the cage.

“I’ve got a couple bumps on me right now, so I’m going to see how those heal,” Price said. “Then I’ll be texting (UFC matchmaker Sean) Shelby what’s up. I’ll be like, ‘Shelby! What you got?’”

Do you want to see Niko Price fight Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz next?