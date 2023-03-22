Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje’s call for a rematch

UFC star Dustin Poirier has responded after Justin Gaethje made it known that he’d be open to facing ‘The Diamond’ in a rematch.

Last weekend at UFC 285, Justin Gaethje put on a real show. In an absolute war against Rafael Fiziev, he was able to get his hand raised via decision to confirm that he’s still one of the top dogs at 155 pounds.

The big question now, of course, is what’s next?

Given the current state of the division, all signs seemingly point towards a rematch with Dustin Poirier. From there, the winner of the encounter could easily receive another crack at the UFC lightweight championship.

The two have thrown down before, all the way back in April 2018. On that night, Poirier finished Gaethje via KO in an absolutely electrifying main event.

During a recent interview, Dustin gave his thoughts on the idea of running it back.

“It’s a fight that makes me nervous,” Poirier said. “When I hear a name, and I get nervous, it’s motivation. Those are the kind of fights that I want. Same thing with Chandler, when I heard Chandler’s name, I was nervous because I knew the dangers of those kinds of fights, and that’s what motivates me.

Poirier is ready for Gaethje

“Same thing with Justin. If they do call me, and he’s the name that they say, maybe it happens. We’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA News

Islam Makhachev would likely be favoured against either of these fighters. With that being said, both men deserve the right to go out there and push for one more shot at the top prize in the business.

Would you be excited to see Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje in a rematch? Who do you think should be the favourite?