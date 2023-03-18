Pros react after Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

Tonight’s UFC 286 event was co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring Justin Gaethje taking on Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje (24-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since being defeated by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Prior to that setback, ‘The Highlight’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in a bout that given ‘Fight of the Year’ honors for 2021.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a fifth-round knockout victory over Rafael dos Anjos. ‘Ataman’ had earned eight of his twelve career wins by way of knockout ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 286 co-main event resulted in the thrilling back and forth affair that most fans and analysts were anticipating. Rafael Fiziev got the better of Justin Gaethje in round one, but ‘The Highlight’ responded with a strong second round. The final five minutes saw Fiziev get bloodied up with punches and Gaethje land the first takedown of his UFC career.

Official UFC 286 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gaethje vs. Fiziev below:

Holy Violence!!! Let’s go live been waiting for this Co-main!!!!#UFC286 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Let’s go @Justin_Gaethje! I’m riding with you until I die! You’re the man! pic.twitter.com/Gyy30yGGi4 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 18, 2023

Co-main event time!!! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 18, 2023

This is bout to be violent — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 18, 2023

This fight is about to be wild #UFC286 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 18, 2023

Incoming violence 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

Let’s 🤬 go the boys throwing heat 🔥 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Round one crazy pace they’re coming to finish — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

Gaethje v Fiziev delivering thus far…just like we all knew it would! #ufc286 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 18, 2023

That Fiziev left hook is 🔥 #UFC286 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 18, 2023

What a fight. Hight level striking by both guys #UFC286 @ufc — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 18, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Justin Gaethje defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286:

Warriors!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 18, 2023

Thank you gents for not disappointing #UFC286 #comain — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 18, 2023

Fotn as we expected!!! Good stuff gentlemen — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 18, 2023

Fight of the night these savages need double bonuses for that — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 18, 2023

What a War!!

Congrats to both fighters but Geathje is a beast! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 18, 2023

