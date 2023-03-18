x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Pros react after Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiz...
MMA NewsJustin GaethjeRafael FizievUFCUFC 286

Pros react after Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s UFC 286 event was co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup featuring Justin Gaethje taking on Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje (24-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since being defeated by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Prior to that setback, ‘The Highlight’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler in a bout that given ‘Fight of the Year’ honors for 2021.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a fifth-round knockout victory over Rafael dos Anjos. ‘Ataman’ had earned eight of his twelve career wins by way of knockout ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s UFC 286 co-main event resulted in the thrilling back and forth affair that most fans and analysts were anticipating. Rafael Fiziev got the better of Justin Gaethje in round one, but ‘The Highlight’ responded with a strong second round. The final five minutes saw Fiziev get bloodied up with punches and Gaethje land the first takedown of his UFC career.

Official UFC 286 Result: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gaethje vs. Fiziev below:

Post-fight reactions to Justin Gaethje defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286:

Who would you like to see Justin Gaethje fight next following his victory over Rafael Fiziev this evening in London, England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleUFC 286 Results: Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev (Highlights)
Next articleUFC 286 Results: Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman (Highlights)
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv