Ben Askren shares his thoughts on the UFC’s complex welterweight title picture

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has given his thoughts on the current state of the promotion’s welterweight title picture.

Last weekend at UFC 285, Leon Edwards successfully retained the UFC welterweight championship. He did so by defeating Kamaru Usman, the same man he knocked out for the belt last summer.

In the immediate aftermath, it was made clear by Dana White that the next challenger for the belt would be Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since last March when he beat Jorge Masvidal.

‘Gamebred’, meanwhile, has a date with Gilbert Burns coming up next month.

The top of the division is pretty crowded right now, as you can probably tell. In a recent interview, Ben Askren decided to give his own thoughts on how it should play out.

“The one I think should get the title shot is Belal,” Askren said. “Belal is now – I think he’s 8-0. He’s won eight in a row, maybe, and he has the no contest against Leon, right? They were already supposed to fight. They were in the cage together, they were fighting, and there was an eye poke, so he’s the one that I think should get it.”

Askren weighs in

“The rumors I was hearing today were Shavkat (Rakhmonov) and Belal, and then the winner of Jorge (Masvidal] and Gilbert (Burns) vs. Leon,” Askren said. “I don’t really hate that. I’m good with that.”

He continued, “I don’t like Jorge. But that being said, he hasn’t won a fight. If he beats Gilbert Burns, I’m OK with it because Gilbert Burns is the real deal.”

Do you agree with Ben Askren? If you had the opportunity to be a matchmaker at 170 pounds, what fights would you make and why? Let us know the comments, BJPENN Nation!