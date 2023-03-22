Colby Covington tells Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev to shut their mouths: “They’re all talk and no walk like myself.”

UFC star Colby Covington has lashed out at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev as he prepares to make his return.

Last weekend at UFC 285, Colby Covington made his presence known. In addition to serving as the back-up fighter for the main event, he also challenged Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title after his win over Kamaru Usman.

‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since defeating Jorge Masvidal last March. Now, though, as per UFC president Dana White, he’ll be getting a crack at Edwards later this year.

Another man who said he wanted to go after Leon on social media was Islam Makhachev. As we know, Islam the current lightweight king, a role he took over from his close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a recent interview, Covington had some interesting thoughts on both men.

“He [Khabib] never came to 170, because the man’s here,” Covington said. “He doesn’t wanna fight the man, he knew the man that had a great style for him, the guy that was way more well rounded, could stuff his takedowns, being in his face and punch, and putting volume on him, and doesn’t break under cardio. Like, that’s what I do best. I would’ve walked him down. So, him and Makhachev need to shut their f*cking mouths. They’re all talk and no walk like myself.”

Covington calls out Makhachev and Khabib

“It’s been right time, right place,” Covington said. “They’ve been able to fight guys that didn’t have wrestling backgrounds. If they fought a guy that was a USA-level wrestler, like an Olympic-level wrestler, they’re gonna get smoked. It’s not even gonna be competitive. American wrestling is much better, much more revolutionized, and just a better style of wrestling that works in the UFC. These guys have just been able to capitalize. Right time, right place with the right matchups.”

