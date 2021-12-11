Dustin Poirier reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “He does look a little puffy, man. He might want to slow down on the Black Forge”

Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame during a recent interview with UFC commentator Michael Bisping.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) recently took to social media where he shared some photos flaunting his new “190lbs of granite” physique (see those here). Those images created quite the buzz amongst the MMA community, drawing mixed reactions from fans and fellow fighters.

Sean O’Malley was admittedly perplexed by Conor McGregor’s decision to bulk up, and former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen also voiced his respective concern.

Most recently it was McGregor’s bitter rival Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA) who weighed in on the images.

McGregor and Poirier of course have a history. The pair originally met at featherweight way back in September of 2014, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. The bitter rivals would collide for a second time in a lightweight contest 6.5 years later at UFC 257, with ‘The Diamond’ exacting his revenge by earning a second-round TKO.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had their highly anticipated trilogy fight at July’s UFC 264 event, but the bout ended abruptly after the Irish star suffered a nasty leg injury.

Despite being on the sidelines, ‘Notorious’ has made it very clear that he wants to fight ‘The Diamond’ for a fourth time upon his return to the cage.

Given McGregor’s clear desire to throw fists with Poirier again, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping asked the Louisiana native for his thoughts on Conor’s new frame.

“I did see a picture. He looks a bit puffy man,” Poirier said. “He might want to slow down on the Black Forge, or whatever he’s got going on.”

When asked about Conor McGregor’s recent claim that he will be immediately fighting for the UFC lightweight title upon his return, Dustin Poirier shared the following remarks.

“That dude says a lot of sh*t man, I don’t make much of it.”

Poirier (28-6 MMA) is set to challenge Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA) for the promotions lightweight title this evening at T-Mobile Arena.