Colby Covington shares prediction for UFC 269 main event, smears “Louisiana swamp trash” Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington has shared his prediction for tonight’s UFC 269 headliner, this while trashing former teammate Dustin Poirier in the process.

Poirier (28-6 MMA) is set to challenge Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA) for the promotions lightweight title this evening at T-Mobile Arena.

Dustin Poirier will enter UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ is coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA) captured the UFC’s vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a second-round TKO. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Despite Poirier being the betting favorite to dethrone Oliveira this evening, former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes fans should be putting their money on ‘Do Bronx’.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. We’ve got UFC 269 tonight, headlined by my good buddy, Louisiana swamp trash Dustin Soyrier and that Mr. Ed looking Brazilian jabroni, Charles Oliveira.”

Colby Covington continued:

“This line is inflated, just like Dustin’s ego. Oliveira’s gonna look like a D1 All-American out there. Dustin’s getting taken down, and then he’s gonna be forced to move up to my division. Take that Oliveira money line and make your bank account great again.”

Covington (16-3 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC 268 event in New York, where for the second time in his career he came up short in his attempt to dethrone reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

