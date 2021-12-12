UFC 269 Results: Dominick Cruz defeats Pedro Munhoz (Highlights)

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz returns to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 269 event for a bout with Pedro Munhoz.
Cruz (23-3 MMA) returns for the first time since March’s UFC 259 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Casey Kenney. The win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Dominator’, as Cruz had suffered previous setbacks to Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt respectively.
Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA) will enter UFC 269 looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in his last fight this past August. Prior to that setback, ‘The Young Punisher’ had picked up a win over Jimmie Rivera.
Round one begins and Dominick Cruz comes forward with a kick to the body. He begins moving in and out of the pocket. Pedro Munhoz catches him with a low kick. He attempts a follow up high kick but misses the mark. He attempts another and that just misses. Cruz with a good punch on the counter. He leaps in with a right hand and then connects with a low kick. Pedro Munhoz with a big right hand. Cruz is rocked. Another left sends him crashing to the canvas. He scrambles up to his feet but his feet aren’t quite underneath him yet. A couple of hard low kicks land for Munhoz. Dominick Cruz lands a nice straight right. He follows that up with a good combination. Munhoz with a shot to the body. Another flurry from ‘The Dominator’ and round one comes to an end.
On the edge of our seats for this one 👀#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/FBa0j8L77r
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
OH MY GOODNESS 😳How'd he survive?! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/9lJGtj2jEb
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Round two begins and Pedro Munhoz comes forward with early pressure. He lands a nice right hand. Dominick Cruz responds with a three-punch combination. Another counter right lands for Munhoz. He follows that up with a left hook. Cruz leaps in with a jab. He’s doing some good work with that strike. Munhoz responds with a low kick. He dives for a takedown but Cruz shrugs him off. ‘The Dominator’ with another nice jab. Pedro Munhoz returns fire with one of his own. Cruz with a jab that opens up a cut over the eye of Munhoz. He is starting to feel it now. He lands a flurry of punches and forces Pedro to circle out. Munhoz with a low kick. He swings and misses with a left and Dominick Cruz counters with another big flurry. Pedro Munhoz with a good low kick and then a jab to close out round two.
Turning the tables and UNLOADING in the second! 💢
[ @DominickCruz | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/jHiKvERgVs
— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
Round three begins and Dominick Cruz is quickly back to work with punches and bunches. Pedro Munhoz is trying to find a way inside but can’t seem to get past Dom’s jab. He opts to throw a low kick which lands. Finally a right hand get through for the Brazilian. Cruz fires back with a combination that misses. Munhoz is head hunting now. Cruz dives for a takedown but it is not there. The fighters exchange low kicks. Dominick Cruz lands a beautiful 1-2. He continues to just pepper Munhoz with his jab. Another good flurry.
Official UFC 269 Result: Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Who would you like to see Cruz fight next following his victory over Munhoz this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM