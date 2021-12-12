UFC 269 Results: Dominick Cruz defeats Pedro Munhoz (Highlights)

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz returns to the Octagon at tonight’s UFC 269 event for a bout with Pedro Munhoz.

Cruz (23-3 MMA) returns for the first time since March’s UFC 259 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Casey Kenney. The win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The Dominator’, as Cruz had suffered previous setbacks to Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt respectively.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA) will enter UFC 269 looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in his last fight this past August. Prior to that setback, ‘The Young Punisher’ had picked up a win over Jimmie Rivera.

Round one begins and Dominick Cruz comes forward with a kick to the body. He begins moving in and out of the pocket. Pedro Munhoz catches him with a low kick. He attempts a follow up high kick but misses the mark. He attempts another and that just misses. Cruz with a good punch on the counter. He leaps in with a right hand and then connects with a low kick. Pedro Munhoz with a big right hand. Cruz is rocked. Another left sends him crashing to the canvas. He scrambles up to his feet but his feet aren’t quite underneath him yet. A couple of hard low kicks land for Munhoz. Dominick Cruz lands a nice straight right. He follows that up with a good combination. Munhoz with a shot to the body. Another flurry from ‘The Dominator’ and round one comes to an end.

On the edge of our seats for this one 👀#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/FBa0j8L77r — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021

Round two begins and Pedro Munhoz comes forward with early pressure. He lands a nice right hand. Dominick Cruz responds with a three-punch combination. Another counter right lands for Munhoz. He follows that up with a left hook. Cruz leaps in with a jab. He’s doing some good work with that strike. Munhoz responds with a low kick. He dives for a takedown but Cruz shrugs him off. ‘The Dominator’ with another nice jab. Pedro Munhoz returns fire with one of his own. Cruz with a jab that opens up a cut over the eye of Munhoz. He is starting to feel it now. He lands a flurry of punches and forces Pedro to circle out. Munhoz with a low kick. He swings and misses with a left and Dominick Cruz counters with another big flurry. Pedro Munhoz with a good low kick and then a jab to close out round two.

Round three begins and Dominick Cruz is quickly back to work with punches and bunches. Pedro Munhoz is trying to find a way inside but can’t seem to get past Dom’s jab. He opts to throw a low kick which lands. Finally a right hand get through for the Brazilian. Cruz fires back with a combination that misses. Munhoz is head hunting now. Cruz dives for a takedown but it is not there. The fighters exchange low kicks. Dominick Cruz lands a beautiful 1-2. He continues to just pepper Munhoz with his jab. Another good flurry.

Official UFC 269 Result: Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Cruz fight next following his victory over Munhoz this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!