Dustin Poirier discusses motivations heading into Conor McGregor rematch: “This isn’t about payback”

Dustin Poirier has opened on what’s motivating him heading into his upcoming rematch with Conor McGregor, which headlines UFC 257 on January 23.

Poirier and McGregor have fought once before, having met in the featherweight division in 2014. McGregor won that fight by first-round knockout.

Heading in this rematch, which will occur in the lightweight division, Poirier says he’s not driven by an urge to even the score with the Irishman.

“This isn’t about payback,” Poirier said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von. “This isn’t a revenge fight for me. Of course those things are great. I go out there and beat him, those are all part of this storyline, [they’re] things I’m going to think about and be happy with, but that’s not the driving force of each day.”

Rather than revenge, Poirier says he’s motivated by a desire to cement himself as the best lightweight on earth today.

“I’m driven by the main goal: becoming the world champion, being the best,” Poirier said. “I know that a win over a guy like this, at this point of our careers, it etches my name in the history books—on its own page.

“I’m in the books. I’m in the honorable mentions right now,” Poirier added. “I’m trying get my own numbered page. I think a win over this guy does that and cements me as a legitimate combat sports professional in a time that’s full of great athletes: Conor, Khabib [Nurmagomedov].

“It’s so much history involved in this fight. The full circle, fighting him again now, becoming the interim champ, switching weight classes. [There’s] so much going into this that I know what a win does not only for me and for my legacy, but for my family, their future financially. I know what comes with a win, and I’m ready to bear that weight at this point in my career.”

What do you think of these comments from Dustin Poirier? Do you think he can pull off a win against Conor McGregor at UFC 257?