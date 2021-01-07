Stipe Miocic sends words of warning to Jake and Logan Paul: “Don’t bite off more than you can chew”

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has some words of advice for YouTube stars turned celebrity boxers Jake and Logan Paul.

The Paul brothers have been the talk of the combat sports world of late, with Jake riding a violent knockout win over former NBA star Nate Robinson, and Logan gearing up for an exhibition bout with unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As the Paul brothers continue to make headlines in the combat sports industry, and attempt to position themselves for lucrative boxing matches with MMA stars like Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and Ben Askren, Miocic has some advice for them.

“They’re doing it right, it’s helping boxing, but also it’s helping everything calling because they’re calling UFC fighters out too… Just don’t bite off more than you can chew”@stipemiocic on @jakepaul & @LoganPaul in the boxing ring #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/lKt7s36fZw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2021

“I mean, they say social media is a motherf–ker,” Miocic told The Pat McAfee Show, first offering the Paul brothers some props for bringing some attention to boxing and MMA (via Fight Sports). “They’re doing it right, it’s helping boxing, but also it’s helping everything because they’re calling UFC fighters out, too. Or the Bellator guys.

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew,” Miocic added. “I mean, yes, you may be a tough guy, but Askren has been in some scraps. He’s been around, you know, fighting and wrestling and all that.

“I tell people like, you get into a fight on the streets – look at his ears first,” Miocic concluded. “If the dude’s ears are cauliflowers, you walk away. I wish them all the best. I understand why they’re doing it, it’s all about the money. But at the same time, don’t bite off more than you can chew.”

What do you think of the advice Stipe Miocic is offering Jake and Logan Paul?