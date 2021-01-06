Daniel Cormier explains what Dustin Poirier needs to do to “give himself a chance” in McGregor rematch

Daniel Cormier believes Dustin Poirier must convince himself he “just got caught” in his first fight with Conor McGregor if he hopes to win their imminent rematch.

McGregor and Poirier first fought in the featherweight division in 2014, with McGregor winning by first-round knockout. The pair are now set to rematch in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, this time meeting in the lightweight division.

Cormier believes that, if Poirier intends to win this rematch with McGregor, he’ll need likely need to get over some mental hurdles.

The former two-division champion turned UFC commentator discussed this McGregor vs. Poirier rematch during an interview with SCMP MMA.

“I think when you lose a fight and you go into another fight [with the same person]… I know all about it, I fought ‘Rumble’ [Anthony Johnson] twice, I fought Jon Jones twice, I fought Stipe [Miocic] three times. I fought seven of my 25 fights against three dudes,” Cormier said. “So I think any fighter can convince himself he just got caught, and that’s what Dustin is gonna have to rely on in order to give himself a chance.

“It’s difficult to forget, but you wanna remember it and use it to motivate you in the rematch.”

While Cormier was willing to share his thoughts on what Poirier must do to win this rematch, he was not prepared to offer a prediction outright, having been burned for his picks previously.

“Me getting to call the fights has saved me from having to pick fights, because I’m not allowed to,” Cormier added. “Also it saves me having to deal with the fighters, because they’re so sensitive when it comes to whether or not you pick them.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Oh DC, I saw you picked against me’. God forbid you pick against one guy and then he wins, because he throws it right in your face.

“So I’m lucky I call the fights, I don’t have to pick them no more, so that’s one thing you don’t get out of me.”

What do you think of these comments from Daniel Cormier?